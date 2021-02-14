Left Menu

Rescuers pull out 5 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 50

Two bodies and four severed limbs were cremated on Sunday.The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:28 IST
Rescuers pull out 5 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 50
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 12 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district a week ago.

Five bodies were recovered from the Tapovan power project tunnel, six from Raini upstream and one from the riverbank in Rudraprayag, taking the confirmed death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster to 50.

Officials said 154 people still remain missing after the February 7 devastation, possibly triggered by an avalanche in the upper reaches of the Alaknanda river system. A surge of water in Dhauliganga and Rishiganga rivers had ripped through two hydel projects.

Bodies of victims were being found at different locations by the river over the past week, but rescuers had so far failed to reach anyone – dead or alive – in the tunnel network at the National Thermal Power Corporation's 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria and Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan rushed to the tunnel when the first two bodies were brought out in the early hours of Sunday.

Three more bodies were recovered later from the tunnel, which is packed with debris brought by the flash flood.

Officials said a helicopter has been kept on standby at the Tapovan rescue site to quickly fly out survivors, if there are any, for medical treatment.

Rescuers are also continuing with an alternative approach –- trying to widen a hole they have drilled into another interconnected tunnel from where the trapped men could perhaps be reached.

The men found dead Sunday were identified as Alam Singh from Tehri, Anil (Dehradun district) Jitendra Kumar (Jammu), Shesh Nath (Faridabad), JItendra Dhanai (Tehri), Suraj Thakur (Kushinagar) Jugal Kishore (Punjab), Rakesh Kapur (Himachal Pradesh), Harpal Singh (Chamoli), Ved Prakash (Gorakhpur), Dhanurdhari (Gorakhpur).

The bodies were kept at a temporary mortuary at Tapovan, officials said.

The Chamoli DM said about 445 people stranded after the flash flood have so far been sent to their villages using helicopters. Over 500 ration kits have been distributed in the affected areas.

Medical camps put up in the affected villages have so far treated 998 patients.

The process of cremating the victims after taking their DNA samples continued in Chamoli district. Two bodies and four severed limbs were cremated on Sunday.

The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM collapses on stage at poll rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rallyfor upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, BJPleaders said.Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was laterseen descending the stairs...

Kerala records 4,612 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,612 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,36,398.Kerala is the worst affected state in ...

Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

Bitcoin hit a new record high and approached 50,000 on Sunday, building on its record rally as Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopt the worlds biggest cryptocurrency.Bitcoin recently stood at 48,700 on Sunday morning, up more than...

Italy reports 221 coronavirus deaths, 11,068 new cases

Italys health ministry reported 221 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 311 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 11,068 from 13,532.Some 205,642 tests for COVID-19 were carried out, compared with 290,534 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021