Ram temple in Ayodhya will give new dimension to country's culture and tradition: Sadananda Gowda

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:51 IST
Representative image

The construction of Ram templein Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the country's cultureand tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.

''In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is notjust the construction of Ram temple but it is going to give anew dimension to the country's culture and tradition,'' hesaid.

Gowda was interacting with journalists here afterattending a fund-raising event for the Ram temple organised bythe Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and EmployeesWelfare Association.

He said the funds for temples were being mobilised fromindividuals instead of depending on governments because theRam Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra believed that the templeconstruction should be done by ordinary devotees of Lord Ram.

He hailed the BBMP association for organising thefundraising event.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

