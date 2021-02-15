Rajasthan: Maru desert festival in Jaisalmer to start from Feb 24

The four-day international annual Maru desert festival of Rajasthan will start here from February 24 and it will be broadcast live on online platform YouTube, Jaisalmer District Collector Ashish Modi said on Monday. The festival will have interesting events like moustache and turban tying competitions as well as musical and cultural performances, he said.

Modi appealed to residents of the district to decorate their homes during the festival and make 'rangolis' in front of their houses. Owners of houses best decorated will be awarded by the administration, he said.

Live broadcast of ''Maru Mahotsav-2021'' will be done on YouTube, the official said. Digital walls will be installed at railway stations, air ports and other places in the city to provide tourists information about the daily programmes at the festival, Modi said.

