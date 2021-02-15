No early Assembly polls in Goa, says CM; rubbishes speculation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday junked speculation that his government wouldrecommend dissolution of the Assembly before its term ends in2022 and go in for early polls to cash in on the victory theBJP achieved in the recent Zilla Panchayat polls.

He said there were many development works that need tobe completed, and the promise of providing 10,000 governmentjobs would also be fulfilled this year.

''We will complete our current term and Assembly pollswill be held as per schedule in February next year,'' he said.

