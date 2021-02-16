Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:11 IST
Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable andegg curry for Rs 5.

''The government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 (perplate) while people will get it at Rs 5,'' Banerjee said.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pmto 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywherein the state gradually, the chief minister said.

''I will go and taste it one day,'' Banerjee said.

People will get the meal on a first-come-first-servebasis.

''This is a unique idea. We had announced this schemein the budget and managed to launch it within eight days,'' shesaid thanking officials of various departments for making itpossible within such a short time.

The state government has allotted Rs 1,00-crore forthe scheme, said Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congresssupremo.

''It started on an experimental basis and there may beinitial hiccups,'' Banerjee said.

On the first day, Maa kitchens started functioning ata few places in Kolkata and districts such as Malda, DakshinDinajpur, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had in September lastyear launched a similar initiative named -- 'Didir Rannaghar'in the state to provide meals at Rs 5 to migrant workers wholost their jobs during the lockdown.

The assembly election is due in the state in April-May.

Meanwhile, on the 'Duare Sarkar' (government atdoorsteps) programme which concluded on February 8, the chiefminister said, ''I express my gratitude to everyone for makingit a big success.'' Launched on December 1 last year, 'Duare Sarkar' is aninitiative of the state government for delivery of some of itsspecific schemes at the doorstep of people through campsorganised at the levels of gram panchayat and municipal ward.

''Over 1.77 crore of applications have been submitted.

As many as 85,13,006 Sasthya Swathi cards and 20,13,639 KhadyaSathi cards have been issued from these camps,'' she said.

Banerjee also inaugurated a study on the creativeeconomy around Durga Puja festival 2019 commissioned by theBritish Council on behalf of the state department oftourism.

The study reveals that the worth of the creativeeconomy around the festival Rs 32,377 crore that year, shesaid.

''It is a huge amount. It is 2.58 per cent of ourstate GDP,'' Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

