Chennai Muslim businessman donates Rs 1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 09:32 IST
In a gesture aimed at communalamity, a Muslim businessman from the city has donated Rs 1lakh towards the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, asvoluntary contribution from devotees in Tamil Nadu for theshrine in Uttar Pradesh has been growing.

Daily wage earners like cobblers and small tradersare among those making contributions to help raise theproposed magnificent structure.

With the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJTK),set up by the Centre to construct the temple, coming out withdonation coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1,000, a large number ofpeople came forward to donate, said S V Srinivasan, VHP stateorganising secretary who is involved in raising funds for thetemple.

''All those whom we approached have been generous indonating for the noble cause,'' he added.

And when the members of the HinduMunnani, accompaniedby the volunteers from the SRJTKapproached him, W S Habib gifted a cheque for Rs 1,00,008,taking the fund raisers by surprise.

''I want to foster communal amity between Muslims andHindus.We are all children of god.I donated the sum with thisbelief,'' Habib, a property developer, told PTI.

He said he was pained to see Muslims being paintedas anti-Hindus or anti-India by some sections.

Pointing out that there was nothing wrong in donatingfor a good cause, Habib remarked, ''I wouldnt have donated toany other temple but the Ram temple is different asdecades-old Ayodhya dispute came to an end.'' The Hindu Munnani, which is also involved in thecampaign, said road shows are being held in various parts ofthe state to raise funds.

''All those whom we approached willingly donated. Agentleman who suddenly emerged from the crowd presented acheque for Rs 50,000.The response from Ram bhakts isoverwhelming,'' A T Elangovan, Hindu Munnani's Chennaipresident, said.

According to K E Srinivasan, Chennai organiser ofDharma Jagran Manch a wing of RSS not only the affluent inthe society but also the poor contributed.

''At Perambur, for instance, cobblers and othersections came forward to donate Rs 10,'' he said.

At Kodungaiyur when the members solicited funds forthe temple construction, shop keepers contributed their mite.

An enthusiastic seller of vermilion (kumkum) near atemple, who happened to be a Muslim, gave Rs 200 for thecause.

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam has already appealed tothe devotees to donate liberally.

Janakalyan, a spiritual and cultural serviceorganisation, is utilising its office with several prominentpersonalities to contribute towards the initiative, its citysecretary V Subramanian said.

The Supreme Court in November 2019 settled thedecades-old dispute and paved the way for the construction ofa Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

It had then directed the Centre to allot analternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building anew mosque at a ''prominent'' place in the holy town in UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 5, 2020laid the foundation stone for the construction of a grandtemple at Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

