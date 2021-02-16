Bus accident: MP govt cancels event to be attended by Amit Shah

Bus accident: MP govt cancels event to be attended by Amit ShahPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:44 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has canceled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of Tuesday's Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers are feared drowned.
The cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to start at 11 am at Minto Hall here, was announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he reached the venue.
Amit Shah was scheduled to take part via videoconferencing in this program for the beneficiaries of over one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Many passengers are feared drowned after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police and eyewitnesses said.
As per preliminary information, at least 50 passengers were traveling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Temperatures rise in Madhya Pradesh after week-long chill
Madhya Pradesh: Four booked under new anti-conversion law
BHEL commissions 800 MW unit at Gadarwara project in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh villagers welcome retired soldier home, do not let him set foot on ground
I'm in constant touch with CM, Union Home Minister on relief and rescue efforts: PM Modi on Uttarakhand disaster. PTI PNT SK SK