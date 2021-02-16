Left Menu

Knitwear exporters welcome TN MSME policy

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:04 IST
Knitwear exporters welcome TN MSME policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the Tamil Nadu Industrial policy and MSME Policy 2021, the Tirupur Exporters'Association (TEA) on Tuesday said the policies will pave way for the growth of industries in the state.

In a statement, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham thankedChief Minister K Palaniswami for continue to keeping textilesin the focus sector.

Hailing the support to Industrial housing projectsthrough the PPE model, he said it was a need of hour for theTirupur Cluster.

He appreciated Think MSME First, a priority given forthe development of the sector, to ensure a level playing fieldunder the schemes, laws and procedures applicable to them.

The incentives provided to MSMEs will help in the growthof Tirupur knitwear sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Gorakhpur AIIMS to conduct test for students barred earlier due to lack of attendance

The Supreme Court Tuesday came to the rescue of eleven first year students of MBBS course, who were barred from taking up examination on account of shortage in attendance, by asking AIIMS, Gorakhpur to conduct separate test for them without...

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi ...

Murder suspect held after encounter breaks through Noida hospital window, nabbed again

A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday escaped from a hospital in Noida where he was taken for treatment after suffering injuries in a gunfight with police, officials said.The man was arrested again from wi...

COVID recovery rate is 97.68 per cent in Nagaland

The recovery rate of coronaviruspatients increased Tuesday to all time high of 97.68 per centin Nagaland, while the caseload in the northeastern state roseto 12,190, the health department said.A total of 16 petients were cured of the infect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021