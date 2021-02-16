Knitwear exporters welcome TN MSME policy

Welcoming the Tamil Nadu Industrial policy and MSME Policy 2021, the Tirupur Exporters'Association (TEA) on Tuesday said the policies will pave way for the growth of industries in the state.

In a statement, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham thankedChief Minister K Palaniswami for continue to keeping textilesin the focus sector.

Hailing the support to Industrial housing projectsthrough the PPE model, he said it was a need of hour for theTirupur Cluster.

He appreciated Think MSME First, a priority given forthe development of the sector, to ensure a level playing fieldunder the schemes, laws and procedures applicable to them.

The incentives provided to MSMEs will help in the growthof Tirupur knitwear sector, he said.

