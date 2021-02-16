Left Menu

Over 88 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1.3 lakh jabs given on Wednesday: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:47 IST
Over 88 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with more than 1.3 lakh jabs given on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

The 88,57,341 vaccine doses administered through 1,90,665 sessions include 61,29,745 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 2,16,339 health workers the second dose, along with 25,11,257 frontline workers who have received their first dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The ministry further said that nine adverse events following immunisation have been reported related to first dose vaccination and one AEFI has been related to second dose of vaccination till 6 PM on the 30th second day of vaccination.

The highest number of doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh at 9,34,962 followed by Gujarat at 7,10,082, Rajasthan at 6,28,400, Madhya Pradesh at 5,75,728, West Bengal at 5,55,959 and Karnataka at 5,32,208, the ministry said.

''The vaccine coverage till 6 pm today is 1,34,691, the thirty second day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 78,643 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 56,048 healthcare workers received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

