Kangana withdraws suit against BMC notice over merged flats

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut onTuesday withdrew her suit filed in a civil court here againstthe notice issued by the Municipal Corporation of GreaterMumbai for alleged illegal merger of flats.

The MCGM, also known as the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC), had in March 2018 issued a notice to Ranautover merger of three flats owned by her in the Orchid Breezebuilding in Khar area.

It was alleged that the flats were merged into asingle unit in violation of sanctioned plans.

In December last year, the Dindoshi civil court haddismissed her application challenging the notice, followingwhich she moved the Bombay High Court.

But later Ranaut withdrew the appeal and told thehigh court last week that she would apply to the MCGM forregularization of changes in the flat.

Last year, the civic body had initiated demolition ofalleged unauthorized construction at Ranaut's bungalow in PaliHill area, but the high court subsequently termed the actionas illegal and malicious.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

