Kangana withdraws suit against BMC notice over merged flats

Kangana withdraws suit against BMC notice over merged flatsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:56 IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut onTuesday withdrew her suit filed in a civil court here againstthe notice issued by the Municipal Corporation of GreaterMumbai for alleged illegal merger of flats.
The MCGM, also known as the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC), had in March 2018 issued a notice to Ranautover merger of three flats owned by her in the Orchid Breezebuilding in Khar area.
It was alleged that the flats were merged into asingle unit in violation of sanctioned plans.
In December last year, the Dindoshi civil court haddismissed her application challenging the notice, followingwhich she moved the Bombay High Court.
But later Ranaut withdrew the appeal and told thehigh court last week that she would apply to the MCGM forregularization of changes in the flat.
Last year, the civic body had initiated demolition ofalleged unauthorized construction at Ranaut's bungalow in PaliHill area, but the high court subsequently termed the actionas illegal and malicious.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NGT directs Delhi govt, Municipal Corporations to remediate legacy waste dumpsites
Rihanna tweets on farmers' protests in India, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'fool'
Kangana Ranaut appreciates her team for their hard work
Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweets over rule violations
Municipal corporation elections in HP may be held on party symbols: CM Jai Ram Thakur