Rs 1,581 cr loan given to 3L beneficiaries in Manipur under PM Mudra Yojna: Athawale

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale onWednesday said that loans amounting to Rs 1,582.57 crore havebeen disbursed to 3 lakh beneficiaries in Manipur under thePradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice andEmpowerment, who is on a two-day visit to the state, toldreporters that 5,000 houses have been constructed in the stateat Rs 238 crore under the PM Awas Yojna (Urban).

He said that 1.57 lakh households in the state havebeen provided with free LPG connections under the PM UjjwalaYojna and 28,000 people have benefited from the PM Jan ArogyaYojna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

