Gangster's properties worth Rs 1 cr attached in UP's Raebareli

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district have attached ill-gotten properties worth approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to a gangster, officials said on Wednesday.

The seized properties include a two-storey house of Hansraj Godiya alias Bauaa and a two-wheeler registered in his name, Raebareli Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

''Hansraj has been booked in at least five cases, including murder attempt, rioting, and the Uttar Pradesh Gangster's Act. His properties worth Rs 1 crore have been attached, following a report by the district administration,'' Kumar said.

Hansraj is currently in jail, the officer added.

According to officials, the action has been taken under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates. PTI KIS KJ

