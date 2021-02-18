Odisha govt to spend Rs 200cr to revamp Kalinga Studio

The Odisha government has decided to invest Rs 200 crore to renovate Kalinga Studio hereto boost the Odisa film industry and create employment opportunities in the sector, an official said on Thursday.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra directed the authorities to develop the facility as a film hub and tourist destination.

''Kalinga Studio stands over an area of around 26acres. The facility can be developed as a modern film center with promising business prospects,'' industries secretary Hemant Sharma said after presenting the Rs 200-crore renovation plan at the meeting.

The facility currently has recording and editing units, indoor shooting space, gardens, temples, and cottages, and was generating an average revenue of Rs 4 lakh per month, the official said.

Mohapatra had recently visited the premises of KalingaStudio and suggested running the unit on a ''functional outsourcing model''.

''The revamped studio will have indoor shooting floors,theme-based gardens, film tech zone, snow world, Adventureland, food courts, lodging facilities for members of film production teams and space for social programs,'' the official said.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure DevelopmentCorporation will be the implementing agency, he said, adding that the government has set a target to complete the construction and landscaping of the core area by December 2022.

