Left Menu

Boat rescues in Tennessee; Louisiana seeks help

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:38 IST
Boat rescues in Tennessee; Louisiana seeks help

Twelve people have been rescued from boats after a dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on the Cumberland River in Tennessee, the Nashville Fire Department said.

Fire crews and the Office of Emergency Management responded Wednesday evening to the Blue Turtle Bay Marina after a report that the dock collapsed on multiple boats trapping people, authorities said.

Nashville Fire Department spokeswoman Kendra Loney told news outlets that everyone known to be on the dock was accounted for and no one was injured. She said the weight of the ice and snow on the roof of the dock caused the collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Guv calls for NIA probe into blast that injured minister

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into theblast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain andseveral others at a railway station in Murshidabad.Condemning the incident, the governor,...

Brussels condemns Slovenian premier's criticism of reporter

The European Commission on Thursday condemned Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansas criticism of a reporter who wrote a piece suggesting that media freedom was under pressure in his country, a member of the European Union.In a tweet, Jansa ...

Swans bask in warm waters from Ukrainian nuclear plant during winter freeze

Dozens of swans have flocked to a reservoir in western Ukraine this winter, evading snow and ice to enjoy the warm waters discharged from a nearby nuclear power plant.Scientists say the birds migrate from all over Ukraine and elsewhere in e...

AUCTION ACTION: Explaining the insane bids of Morris, Maxwell, Meredith, Richardson

Glenn Maxwells price again raised eye brows, Chris Morris forced franchises to break the bank and Indian fans will be vociferously googling Riley Merediths credentials while trying to figure out how Jhye Richardson swooped a nearly 2 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021