SJTA makes entry to Gundicha temple free

Devotees will not have to pay to visit the Gundicha Temple here where Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra stay during the annual Rath Yatra, an official said on Friday.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to make it free for all devotees to visit GundichaTempe and other places like 'Narendra Puskarini' (sacred pond), 'Rohini Kunda' (a tank inside the Jagannath temple in Puri) and 'Koili Baikuntha' (the temple crematorium where wooden idols of trinity are buried on Nabakalebara year, the official said.

The decision was taken at the SJTA management committee meeting on Thursday.

Though the temple will lose an annual earning of about Rs 7 crore, the SJTA announced that the devotees will not pay any amount as an entry fee from now onwards.

Earlier, each devotee was charged Rs 20 as a registration fee to get entry into Sri Gundicha Temple where the trinity stays during the annual Rath Yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)