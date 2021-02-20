One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.

The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond of a water treatment plant.

The four-wheeler was fished out with the body of oneperson inside it, police said.

The police recovered a driving license issued to SonaiGhosh, a resident of the citys Purbachal area.

''We do not know whether anyone else was in the car ornot. We could not find anyone else in the waterbody, but thedisaster management personnel will carry out another round ofsearch tomorrow,'' a police officer said.

