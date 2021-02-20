Pakistan: KPK govt to restore 19th century Sikh temple
The provincial government in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken custody of a 19 century Gurudwara built during the reign of Sikh ruler Hari Singh Nalwa, to renovate and open it for devotees.Presently, the sikh temple in Mansehra district is closed and acts as a makeshift library, officials said.The provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has recommended the local government to take up the restoration proposal with the Evacuee Property Trust Board EPTB in Lahore.The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:19 IST
The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken custody of a 19 century Gurudwara built during the reign of Sikh ruler Hari Singh Nalwa, to renovate and open it for devotees.
Presently, the sikh temple in Mansehra district is closed and acts as a makeshift library, officials said.
The provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has recommended the local government to take up the restoration proposal with the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) in Lahore.
The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition. Hari Singh Nalwa (1791–1837) was the commander of the Sikh Empire. He is remembered for the battles in Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud. Over 56 buildings, including forts, towers, gurdwaras, tanks, are said to be built under his direct supervision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan is being destroyed in a systematic manner: SC Justice Isa
Chief Justice of Pakistan says, 'Secrecy is important' in Senate elections
South Africa 26-2 at tea after dismissing Pakistan for 272
Pakistan slips to 229-7 in 1st test against SAfrica
Pakistan: Human rights group condemns false accusation of blasphemy on Christian nurse