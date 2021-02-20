Pakistan: KPK govt to restore 19th century Sikh temple

The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken custody of a 19 century Gurudwara built during the reign of Sikh ruler Hari Singh Nalwa, to renovate and open it for devotees.

Presently, the sikh temple in Mansehra district is closed and acts as a makeshift library, officials said.

The provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has recommended the local government to take up the restoration proposal with the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) in Lahore.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition. Hari Singh Nalwa (1791–1837) was the commander of the Sikh Empire. He is remembered for the battles in Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud. Over 56 buildings, including forts, towers, gurdwaras, tanks, are said to be built under his direct supervision.

