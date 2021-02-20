Left Menu

AAP claims MCD seeking 10 per cent brokerage from MP-MLA funds; BJP denies

In a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Aam Aadmi Party opposes BJPs shameful move and demands immediate withdrawal of the proposal, adding AAP councilors will oppose it in the house and take the matter to the public.The BJP-ruled MCD councilors and mayors are also seeking a brokerage of 10 per cent in the MP-MLA funds, Pathak alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:28 IST
AAP claims MCD seeking 10 per cent brokerage from MP-MLA funds; BJP denies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the BJP-ruled MCD is seeking 10 per cent brokerage from the MP-MLA funds.

Leader of the House Narendra Chawla, however, called these allegations false. In a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Aam Aadmi Party opposes BJP's ''shameful move and demands immediate withdrawal of the proposal'', adding AAP councilors will oppose it in the house and take the matter to the public.

''The BJP-ruled MCD councilors and mayors are also seeking a brokerage of 10 per cent in the MP-MLA funds,'' Pathak alleged. He claimed the BJP councilors are ''vying to be Mr. 10 per cent and the BJP has become a private mafia. Until now, the corrupt BJP councilors were taking 10 per cent of the money from the contractors, and now want to do corruption by legally taking 10 per cent out of the MP-MLA funds''. ''The Aam Aadmi Party is extremely opposed to the BJP's despicable move and demands immediate withdrawal of the proposal,'' Pathak said.

Responding, Chawla said that decision to charge 10 percent service tax on executing development projects through MP and MLA Local Area Development funds has been taken to ensure timely payment of salary of SDMC employees. He said that the AAP spokesperson is making false allegations without checking the details of the proposal passed earlier. Before making any such allegations, AAP leader must understand that how salary will be given to employee on time, he said. On one hand, the Delhi government has stopped giving funds for salary payment to MCDs, and on the other, it is making all efforts to stop civic agencies from generating revenue, Chawla alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 cr in 2 years: LG Sinha

Asserting that his administration aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 crore from the UT in the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a dry port with customs clearance facility in t...

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021