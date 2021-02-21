Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Mars rover beams back selfie; Elizabeth Ann spurs hope for endangered US species and more

COVID-19 heart problems may persist for months; smartphone oxygen meters prove helpful The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Updated: 21-02-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Something we've never seen' - Mars rover beams back selfie from moment before landing

NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered "sky crane" descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil.

Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned ferret, spurs hope for endangered U.S. species

U.S. scientists have successfully cloned an endangered black-footed ferret using frozen cells from a long-dead wild animal, the first time any native endangered species has been cloned in the United States. Black-footed ferret recovery efforts aimed at increased genetic diversity and disease resistance took a bold step forward on Dec. 10, with the birth of Elizabeth Ann, created from the cells of Willa, a black-footed ferret that lived more than 30 years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

COVID-19 heart problems may persist for months; smartphone oxygen meters prove helpful

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 heart problems may remain evident months later

