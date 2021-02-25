Left Menu

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:40 IST
New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection. In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.

Most treatments and vaccines have focused on blocking the ability of the infection to the cells, but the next step by the researchers from the University of Illinois is another potential target. New research by Defne Gorgun, a graduate student, and colleagues in the lab of Emad Tajkhorshid at the University of Illinois addresses the molecular details of this second step, which could inform the design of drugs that block it.

In order to infect our cells, the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, first attaches a molecule on our cell surface, but then it has to fuse with human cells. Before the pandemic, Gorgun was studying the interactions of molecules that stick to and insert into cell membranes, and when COVID-19 began to spread, Gorgun quickly pivoted her studies to understand how SARS-CoV-2 fused with cells. A small region of the SARS-CoV-2 outer spike protein called the "fusion peptide," inserts itself into the human cell membrane to begin the fusion process. Scientists knew the location and approximate shape of the fusion peptide; however, they did not know exactly how it interacted with and penetrated into the human cell membrane and whether there would be changes in its shape when it stuck to the membrane.

Without knowing the three-dimensional interactions between the SARS-CoV-2 fusion peptide and the cell membrane, it is not possible to design drugs that specifically disrupt that interaction. Using computer simulations, the team merged what is known about the SARS-CoV-2 fusion peptide with the established three-dimensional structures and behaviors of other coronavirus fusion peptides and simulated its interaction with a model human cell membrane.

Their simulations reveal how the SARS-CoV-2 fusion peptide interacts with and penetrates, the cell membrane. "Our study shows which parts of the fusion peptide are important and how it sticks to and sits in the membrane," Gorgun says. Because their model is theoretical, the next step is to repeat their computer experiments in the lab with pieces of SARS-CoV-2 and cell membranes. But having already revealed parts of the fusion peptide that are likely to be critical to its function, those experiments will likely be completed faster and more efficiently. After that, Gorgun says, it will be possible to start testing drugs that disrupt the interaction and could help block SARS-CoV-2 from docking at our cells. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors, depositor's trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi.

Investors, depositors trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi....

Two juveniles among 5 nabbed after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Five people, including two juveniles, allegedly involved in loot of cigarettes worth Rs 14 lakh from a private company in Greater Noida have been nabbed following a gunfight with police, officials said on Friday.Three of the accused got inj...

France won't escape new lockdown measures-hospital executive

France will not be able to avoid new lockdown measures given the increase in COVID-19 cases, the head of a Paris hospital emergencies unit told BFM TV on Friday.I do not understand what we are waiting for, said Philippe Juvin, adding the ho...

8 cadres from two factions of NSCN surrender before police in Arunachal

At least eight cadres belonging to two factions of the NSCN laid down arms in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.Six members of the NSCN KYA and two from the NSCN IM surrendered with arms and ammunition before the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021