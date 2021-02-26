Delhi LG chairs meeting on restoration, rejuvenation of Yamuna river front

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the progress of restoration and rejuvenation work of the Yamuna river front and emphasised on time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands and riverine ecosystem, according to the LG Office.

In a series of tweets, the LG Office said Baijal held the meeting with the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and field experts.

''Chaired meeting with VC, DDA @official_dda & experts to review progress of Restoration & Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front,'' a tweet quoting Baial said. ''Appreciated the rejuvenation works undertaken so far & emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem with clean water bodies,'' he said.

In another tweet, the Lt Governor also said he advised officials to provide eco-friendly public conveniences in these areas, including zero-waste toilets, drinking water, sit-outs, solar lights, signages, interpretation centre, etc, so as to attract greater footfall.

''This will help fostering strong ownership of the community of the newly rejuvenated biodiversity,'' he said in another tweet.

Baijal also reviewed implementation of a host of other flagship schemes with senior officials. In a separate tweet, Baijal said,''Reviewed implementation of Flagship Schemes; PM SVAnidhi (Micro-credit Scheme for Street Vendors), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)''.

''One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Agriculture Market Reforms & Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprising Scheme in NCT of Delhi with CS, Delhi, VC, DDA, HoDs of concerned Delhi Govt Deptts and ULBs,'' the tweet said.

The significant progress made off late under PM SVAnidhi scheme and in resolving issues under PM Awas Yojna was appreciated, he said. The municipal corporations were advised to appoint a nodal officer for each bank to facilitate interface of beneficiaries with banks for early sanction and disbursal of loans under PM SVAnidhi scheme, he said. Baijal also stressed upon all officials to take necessary pro active measures to ensure effective implementation of the flagship schemes in a time-bound manner in larger public interest.

