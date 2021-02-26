Left Menu

Bhubaneswar hottest in Odisha at 40 degrees Celsius; school timings rescheduled

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:05 IST
Bhubaneswar hottest in Odisha at 40 degrees Celsius; school timings rescheduled
Mercury levels in several parts of Odisha climbed up unusually on Friday ahead of the onset of summer, with capital Bhubaneswar recording the highest day temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, an official said.

The rise in temperatures before the end of February forced the state government to reschedule school timings for classes 9-12.

Students of classes 9 and 10 will attend schools from 7 am to 9 am, while pupils of classes 10 and 12 will go to schools from 9 am to 1 pm from March 1 onwards, he said.

Bhubaneswar, known for its pleasant weather, had recorded last decade's highest temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius on February 20, 2016 and an all-time high of 42.7 degrees Celsius on February 23, 1963.

The Regional Meteorological Office said the maximum and minimum temperatures for Bhubaneswar in the next 24 hours will be around 39 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weatherman forecast that maximum temperatures are likely to remain 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal for the next 4-5 days and there will be no major change in minimum temperatures.

Seventeen other stations, including Balasore, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Baripada recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the district authorities to remain alert and prepared for the ensuing heat wave conditions.

