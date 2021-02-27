Avian flu: Deaths of 44 birds reported in Maharashtra on Fri

Maharashtra reported the deaths of 44 poultry birds on Friday amid the avian influenza scare, officials said on Saturday.

The deaths were reported from Nashik, Jalgaon, Beed, Amravati and Nandurbar, they added.

The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and the Pune-based Disease Investigation Section for testing.

So far, 8,34,676 poultry birds, including 7,00,161 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar, 30,00,308 eggs and 74,394 kilograms of poultry feed have been destroyed in the infected zone.

