Nepal takes up restorations works of Seto Machindranath temple with grant assistance from India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Nepal government began the restoration works of the historic ‬Seto Machindranath temple‭ ‬in Kathmandu on Sunday, with grant assistance from India.

As per an agreement in 2017, India has pledged Rs 580 crore (USD 50 million) for reconstruction of 28‭ ‬heritage ‬site‭s in the Himalayan nation.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra,‭ ‬CEO‭ ‬of Nepal National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali, and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan Bidya Sundar Shakya ‬conducted the 'bhoomi pooja' of the restoration works on Sunday.

The presiding deity of Seto Machindranath is ‬worshipped by Buddhists and Hindus. It will be conserved as per the Nepal Ancient Monument Preservation Act,‭ ‬and Department of Archaeology Basic Guidelines.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage‭ (‬INTACH‭) ‬has been engaged for technical support, as per the Detailed Project Report approved by the Nepal Government.

Built in‭ ‬the 10th Century, the Seto Machindranath temple was damaged during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

