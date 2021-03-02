Left Menu

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:19 IST
The average air quality was recorded in the ''moderate'' category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was ''poor'' in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, as per the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 218 in Ghaziabad as well as Greater Noida, 153 in Noida, 198 in Faridabad and 172 in Gurgaon, the CPCB's Sameer app stated.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ''poor'' category may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while ''moderate'' can cause breathing discomfort to people with asthma, lungs and heart diseases.

On Monday, it was 208 in Ghaziabad, 215 in Greater Noida, 169 in Noida, 166 in Faridabad and 180 in Gurgaon.

The AQI was 240 in Ghaziabad, 255 in Greater Noida, 199 in Noida, 219 in Faridabad and 233 in Gurgaon on Sunday.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.

Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

