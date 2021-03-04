Left Menu

04-03-2021
Clear morning in Delhi
It was a clear Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 12.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky during the day and said the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 91 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

