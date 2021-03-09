Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:35 IST
BJP MLA seeks UNESCO heritage tag for Meghalaya's 'whistling village'

A BJP MLA in Meghalaya has sought the UNESCO heritage tag for Khongthong, known as the country's only 'whistling village' where residents often communicate with each other by whistling.

Lawmaker Sanbor Shullai has recently met Professor J S Rajput, India's representative to the UNESCO Executive Board and put forward his demand to accord intangible cultural heritage tag to the remote village in East Khasi Hills district.

Apart from their formal names, residents of the village also have 'whistling names' which are used for communicating with each other.

''Professor Rajput has assured me of taking up the matter through the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs,'' the legislator told PTI on Tuesday.

Shullai also met Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, who had adopted the village and ensured the implementation of government schemes including road and health services to the people.

The MP assured all possible help for the village and promised that there will be sustainable livelihood development for sustainable self-employment without affecting Khongthong's cultural heritage, the BJP legislator added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

