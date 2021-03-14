Left Menu

Drones capture fin whales feeding off Spain

For the past seven years, the association has documented how common fin whales come to feed up to six miles off the coast south of Barcelona and Tarragona in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia. Some of the whales return to the same stretch of coastline to feed.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:14 IST
Drones capture fin whales feeding off Spain
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Drones have captured how fin whales have returned to the same part of the Spanish coast in an annual ritual to feast on krill. The common fin whale lives in oceans around the world, including the Arctic, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. They migrate seasonally from different seas to feed and reproduce.

The graceful sea mammals, the second-largest whale species in the world growing to up to 24 metres in length, were recorded in 700 hours of film by the EDMAKTUB Association, a scientific organisation which documents the movements and behaviour of these whales. For the past seven years, the association has documented how common fin whales come to feed up to six miles off the coast south of Barcelona and Tarragona in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia.

Some of the whales return to the same stretch of coastline to feed. "Of more than 132 whales observed, 10% have been seen in previous years," said Eduard Degollada, EDMAKTUB association president, who added each animal could be identified by distinctive markings on their heads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drama prevails at Cong office in Pondy after party workers oppose allocation of 'key' seats to DMK

High drama unfolded at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Sunday during a meeting to finalise the candidates list for the April 6 assembly poll, when some party men opposed the allocation of key seats to the DMK.Noisy ...

Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribal community and forest dwellers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday that without the development of the tribal community and the forest dwellers, growth of the society and the country cannot be done.He was addressing a gathering here after the inauguration of the new...

UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

Londons police force which dragged mourners from a vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday, with the government demanding it account for its actions.The disappe...

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021