Mediterranean Migration Drama: Malta's Rescue and Response

A group of 60 African migrants was rescued near Malta after their boat capsized, marking one of the largest recent arrivals on the island. Rescued by Maltese armed forces, the migrants reached Bugibba, 10 miles north of Valletta, where officials, including ambulances and police, awaited them.

The rarity of migrant boats reaching Malta is notable, with only 200 arrivals in 2024 compared to more than 2,000 in 2020. The majority of these migrants originate from Libya, intending to reach Italy. A meeting in Malta with officials from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Malta stressed strengthening ties with origin and transit countries to address irregular migration.

Maltese Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri emphasized the island's commitment to saving lives and assessing asylum claims. Camilleri highlighted the cooperation with Libya, noting that preventing dangerous crossings is integral to saving lives. He also asserted that Europe's migration policy must control its borders effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)