Mediterranean Migration Drama: Malta's Rescue and Response

Around 60 African migrants were rescued by Maltese forces after their boat capsized near Malta. While migrant arrivals by boat have decreased substantially, most migrants now travel by flights from Italy. Malta collaborates with Libya to curb migrant departures and emphasizes saving lives through strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Malta

A group of 60 African migrants was rescued near Malta after their boat capsized, marking one of the largest recent arrivals on the island. Rescued by Maltese armed forces, the migrants reached Bugibba, 10 miles north of Valletta, where officials, including ambulances and police, awaited them.

The rarity of migrant boats reaching Malta is notable, with only 200 arrivals in 2024 compared to more than 2,000 in 2020. The majority of these migrants originate from Libya, intending to reach Italy. A meeting in Malta with officials from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Malta stressed strengthening ties with origin and transit countries to address irregular migration.

Maltese Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri emphasized the island's commitment to saving lives and assessing asylum claims. Camilleri highlighted the cooperation with Libya, noting that preventing dangerous crossings is integral to saving lives. He also asserted that Europe's migration policy must control its borders effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

