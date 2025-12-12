Spain's PSOE Faces Scandal: Apologies and Promises Amid Harassment Allegations

The PSOE, Spain's Socialist Party, issued an apology on Friday, acknowledging 'communication failures' regarding the management of sexual harassment complaints. These allegations are challenging the credibility of the party, which has long advocated for women's rights.

Rebeca Torro, PSOE's secretary, announced plans for stronger support mechanisms, denying any party intent to stifle accusations. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has built a reputation for championing women's rights, faces this challenge alongside existing corruption scandals involving close associates.

Women within PSOE and political allies are voicing disappointment at the alleged mishandling of harassment cases. Unai Sordo of the CCOO union demanded zero tolerance for harassment, attributing it to deep-seated machismo in Spanish society.

