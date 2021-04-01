Left Menu

Activists hail SC's stay on cutting of mangroves for bridge in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:24 IST
Activists hail SC's stay on cutting of mangroves for bridge in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bridges can be constructed without destroying mangroves, environment activists have said while hailing the Supreme Court's decision to stay cutting of mangroves for the construction of a bridge in Andheri suburb of Mumbai.

The activists are now hopeful that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will redesign the project.

The BMC had planned to construct a bridge connecting the Yari Road junction and Lokhandwala backroad in Versova area of Andheri to reduce vehicular congestion and travel time for citizens.

Some Versova residents had filed a Public Interest Litigation against the project in the Bombay High Court, which dismissed the PIL in December 2020, following which they moved the SC to challenge the order.

The apex court recently stayed the cutting of mangroves in the area for the construction of the bridge.

Talking to PTI, Mumbai-based environment activist Zoru Bhathena hailed the SC's judgement and said the BMC knows that bridges can be built without destroying mangroves or causing damage to the environment.

''All they need is a proper design. We hope they will redesign it (the project) properly,'' he said.

Another environment activist Godfrey Pimenta claimed authorities adopt shortcuts without obtaining prior permission in majority of the cases involving the environment and that they feel they are above the law.

''The Supreme Court has correctly restrained the authorities from cutting the mangroves. We welcome the SC's decision,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta launches I-CLEAN - Haats to GrAMs project in Varanasi

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India In what will give the much-needed boost to the rural economy, Syngenta, in the first phase, will be upgrading five rural haats Mandis in Varanasi district under its flagship CSR pr...

Regulating Bitcoin and Crypto is much easier than cash & gold said Adv PM Mishra from Finlaw Associates

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPNN Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent years, although much is still to be learned about this evolving technology. Many concerns and worries are swirling around the technology and i...

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021