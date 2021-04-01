Temperatures in comfortable range, windy day in Delhi

Winds gusting up to 30 kilometers per hour kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year.

The city had recorded mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius last month, making it the "hottest" March in the last 11 years, according to the IMD. It was the highest mean maximum temperature in March since 2010, when it was 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of March in Delhi is 29.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. On Monday, Delhi reeled under a ''severe'' heat wave, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the IMD had said.

The city had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945 and 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, according to the IMD.

Strong surface winds are likely to keep the mercury within comfortable levels over the next two to three days. The mercury is likely to rise again thereafter.

