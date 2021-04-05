5.4 magnitude quake strikes Sikkim

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

