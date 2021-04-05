March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March was third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average maximum temperature, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said.

The IMD, in its review for the month, said the observed monthly average maximum, minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during March this year are 32.65 degrees Celsius, 19.95 degrees Celsius and 26.30 degrees Celsius, respectively, as against the normal 31.24 degrees Celsius, 18.87 degrees Celsius and 25.06 degrees Celsius based on the climatology period 1981-2010. ''The all India average monthly maximum temperature during March 2021 with 32.65 degrees Celsius is the warmest in the last 11 years, and third warmest in the last 121 years with 2010 and 2004 as the ever warmest and second warmest month with 33.09 degrees Celsius and 32.82 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' the IMD said.

Advertisement

January and February were also the third and second warmest winter months in 121 years in terms of mean and minimum temperatures respectively, the IMD had said in its earlier report.

Several parts of the country had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March. The heat wave conditions at most places with ''severe heat wave conditions'' at isolated places occurred over west Rajasthan during March 29-31, the IMD said. Heat wave conditions at a few places over east Rajasthan were also reported during March 30-31 over Odisha and adjoining parts of Gangetic west Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on March 31. ''The highest maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Baripada (Odisha) on March 30,'' the IMD said. The month also saw higher than normal as a total of seven Western Disturbances moved across the western Himalayan region against the normal of four Western Disturbances. Dust raising Strong Surface Winds (SSW) prevailed during March 30-31 over parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour) prevailed over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)