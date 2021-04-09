Left Menu

4 dead, some injured in fire at private hospital in Nagpur

The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further, Nagpur Municipal Corporations NMC chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.Four persons died in the incident and some others were injured, he said.Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Uchke said.There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:10 IST
Four persons died and some others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a private hospital at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday night, an official said.

The incident occurred at 8.10 pm at the hospital located in Wadi area of the city, he said.

''The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further,'' Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.

Four persons died in the incident and some others were injured, he said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Uchke said.

''There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel,'' he said.

