Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines - EMSCReuters | Manila | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck in the ocean 214 km (132 miles) south-southwest of Sarangi, Philippines, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 300 km (186 miles), the EMSC said.
