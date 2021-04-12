Left Menu

Science News Roundup: UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training

The United Arab Emirates has selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut, as the Gulf country rapidly expands into the space sector to diversify its economy. Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate currently working at Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Company, will join NASA's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant

Brazil on Sunday recorded 1,803 new COVID-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the countrys vaccination campaign is 50.7 effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1....

Soccer-Premier League Talking Points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend RIVALS BEEN HERE BEFORE, BUT COMEBACK UNLIKELY THIS TIMEBack in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio...

Most European city-dwellers support 2030 ban on combustion car sales, survey finds

A majority of residents of European cities support a Europe-wide phaseout of combustion engine car sales from 2030 to reduce planet-warming emissions, a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of environmental campaigners said on Monday.Of 10,050 s...

'The right path' - Chile defends Sinovac use amid fresh efficacy questions

Chilean authorities on Sunday backed the countrys widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac after Chinas top disease official appeared to make conflicting statements about its efficacy.Gao Fu, the director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021