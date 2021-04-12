Left Menu

Cyclone damages Australian towns and cuts power to 31,500

There have been no reports of serious injuries. Tropical Cyclone Seroja crossed the Western Australia state coast south of the tourist town of Kalbarri with winds gusting up to 170 kph 106 mph shortly after dark Sunday, officials said Monday. Around 70 buildings in Kalbarri, a town of 1,400 people 580 kilometers 360 miles north of the state capital Perth, had been damaged, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said. About 30 of that damage was significant, Klemm said. Other coastal towns sustained less damage.

PTI | Perth | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:05 IST
Cyclone damages Australian towns and cuts power to 31,500
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A destructive cyclone has damaged several towns on Australia's western coast, shattering windows, snapping trees, and knocking out power. There have been no reports of serious injuries.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja crossed the Western Australia state coast south of the tourist town of Kalbarri with winds gusting up to 170 kph (106 mph) shortly after dark Sunday, officials said Monday.

Around 70% of buildings in Kalbarri, a town of 1,400 people 580 kilometers (360 miles) north of the state capital Perth, had been damaged, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

About 30% of that damage was "significant", Klemm said.

Other coastal towns sustained less damage. Government utility Western Power reported 31,500 customers had lost power. Such powerful cyclones are rare in subtropical Australia.

Wind gusts recorded in Kalbarri and nearby areas were likely to have been the "strongest in more than 50 years," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

The last comparable cyclone in the region struck in 1956. It brought 140 kph (87 mph) gusts to the port town of Geraldton, 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Kalbarri, where there was no weather station at the time. Cyclone Seroja caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 174 people and left 48 missing in Indonesia and East Timor last week.

The damage was worse in some parts of Kalbarri than others, but the whole town had been impacted, local State Emergency Service manager Steve Cable said.

Powerlines and trees were toppled, homes lost roofs, and streets were strewn with debris.

"Some of the older buildings didn't stand up very well. But even some of the modern buildings, they just couldn't hold it," Cable said.

"Large trees with quite substantial limbs just snapped off like carrots," he added. Debbie Major weathered the storm in a room of a Kalbarri tourist trailer park that she manages, clutching a door to prevent it from blowing open as broken tree limbs shattered windows. "I've never experienced anything in my life that we experienced last night," Major said. "It was terrifying." Cyclone Seroja lost power and was downgraded to a tropical low before blowing out to sea near Esperance on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as investors await earnings, U.S. data

Global stock markets sank on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.M...

German CDU leaders meet to discuss choice of candidate for chancellor

Senior members of Germanys Christian Democrats met on Monday to discuss whether to back party chairman Armin Laschet as the conservative candidate for chancellor at a September election, or go for Markus Soeder, chief of their Bavarian sist...

Tennis-Double win for Hewitt's son Cruz at junior claycourt nationals

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt was a proud father after his son Cruz lifted the Australian under-12 claycourt singles and doubles titles in Canberra. Cruz, 12, beat New South Wales Elijah Dikkenberg 6-1 6-2 in the singles final and ...

FEATURE-Neighborhoods united: Highway removal gains steam in U.S. cities

Through the years that she has been fighting against it, Amy Stellys opponent has remained unmoved, looming nearby and covering her New Orleans home with filth an elevated highway, towering above her once-thriving neighborhood. Since its co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021