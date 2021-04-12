Left Menu

CMERI exhibits ginger-turmeric processing, solid waste management technologies

Meghalaya Chief Secretary M S Rao visited the CSIR-CMERI exhibit and expressed a lot of interest in the technologies, especially the ginger-turmeric processing unit, solar-based hybrid mini-grid, and municipal waste management. Rao expressed interest to explore avenues for roping in CSIR-CMERI technologies for empowering Meghalaya and making it sustainable, the CSIR said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:07 IST
CMERI exhibits ginger-turmeric processing, solid waste management technologies
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) exhibited several technologies related to ginger-turmeric processing and municipal solid waste management in a conclave in Meghalaya, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said on Monday.

The technologies were exhibited in the 'Conclave and Techno-Fair on Transforming Meghalaya State through Science and Technology Interventions' organized by the North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on April 9-10.

''The technologies exhibited by CSIR-CMERI at the conclave are the ginger-turmeric processing technologies, municipal solid waste management, solar tree and artifacts, complete water purification technologies (arsenic-iron-fluoride), and solutions, effluent treatment plant, hybrid mini-grid among others," the CSIR said.

CMERI is a constituent laboratory of CSIR. Meghalaya Chief Secretary M S Rao visited the CSIR-CMERI exhibit and expressed a lot of interest in the technologies, especially the ginger-turmeric processing unit, solar-based hybrid mini-grid, and municipal waste management. Rao expressed interest to explore avenues for roping in CSIR-CMERI technologies for empowering Meghalaya and making it sustainable, the CSIR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 12 injured after two tractor-trollies collide in UP's Budaun district

Three people were killed and 12 others injured when two tractor-trollies collided with each other in the Kadar Chowk area here on Monday, police said.The accident took place when some residents of Manwa Nagla village were returning from a f...

Evina and Telecoming sign global alliance to promoting DCB payment

European technology companies Evina Evina.com and Telecoming Telecoming.com have signed a global alliance to work hand in hand in promoting DCB as the safest and most appropriate payment method in the new mobile economy and, in particular, ...

Off-duty Italy art cops find looted statue in Belgian shop

Italian police say they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in a Belgian antiques shop by two off-duty Italian art squad police officers.An Italian businessman who used a S...

Sebi comes out with new guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with fresh guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds.The formats for the reports to be submitted by asset management companies AMCs to trustees, by AMCs to Sebi and by trustees to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021