CMERI exhibits ginger-turmeric processing, solid waste management technologies

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) exhibited several technologies related to ginger-turmeric processing and municipal solid waste management in a conclave in Meghalaya, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said on Monday.

The technologies were exhibited in the 'Conclave and Techno-Fair on Transforming Meghalaya State through Science and Technology Interventions' organized by the North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on April 9-10.

''The technologies exhibited by CSIR-CMERI at the conclave are the ginger-turmeric processing technologies, municipal solid waste management, solar tree and artifacts, complete water purification technologies (arsenic-iron-fluoride), and solutions, effluent treatment plant, hybrid mini-grid among others," the CSIR said.

CMERI is a constituent laboratory of CSIR. Meghalaya Chief Secretary M S Rao visited the CSIR-CMERI exhibit and expressed a lot of interest in the technologies, especially the ginger-turmeric processing unit, solar-based hybrid mini-grid, and municipal waste management. Rao expressed interest to explore avenues for roping in CSIR-CMERI technologies for empowering Meghalaya and making it sustainable, the CSIR said.

