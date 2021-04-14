Left Menu

Plan to mitigate environmental impact of LandCare projects published

The Generic Environmental Management Programme (EMPr) was published for adoption by Minster Barbara Creecy in Government Gazette 44341 (Notice No. 276). 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:12 IST
Plan to mitigate environmental impact of LandCare projects published
The management and mitigation of environmental impacts resulting from the implementation of LandCare projects have been published for adoption.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

A plan to mitigate the environmental impact of LandCare projects has been published by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The Generic Environmental Management Programme (EMPr) was published for adoption by Minster Barbara Creecy in Government Gazette 44341 (Notice No. 276).

The management and mitigation of environmental impacts resulting from the implementation of LandCare projects have been published for adoption.

The exclusion of LandCare projects from the requirement to obtain environmental authorisation has also been adopted.

The department said the adoption of the Generic EMPr linked to LandCare projects means that the exclusion of the requirement to obtain environmental authorisation for site-specific projects will apply only if the project complies with the conditions in the Generic EMPr.

"The developer would still be required to undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and to commit to implementing the provisions of the Generic EMPr. It will be an offence should they not do so," the department said in a statement.

The Generic EMPr for the LandCare Programme was developed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment in October 2020 to avoid, manage and mitigate the environmental impacts and risks associated with the activities of the programme.

These include activities identified by provincial MECs within a specific geographic area for which environmental authorisation is required.

"The EMPr has been developed by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists based on 23 years of experience in implementing the programme.

"The following review, it was found to meet the requirements and principles contained in the [National Environment Management] Act, thus the adoption of the instrument," the department said.

While the notice states that any activities that meet the requirements of the pre-approved EMPr, and the necessary registration requirements, are excluded from area-specific environmental authorisations, the department said this would only apply if the provincial coordinator registers that LandCare project with the competent authority 30 days prior to commencement.

"The registration must be accompanied by a declaration of compliance. Legal action will be taken if the project is not formally registered, or issued with a registration number by the competent authority," said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden's Justice Department picks for civil rights; Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Bidens Justice Department picks for civil rights, environment to face Senate panelPresident Joe Bidens nominees to lead the Justice Departments civil rights and environmental units a...

Merkel under fire over German COVID-19 lockdown law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition on Wednesday to a plan to seek new powers to force coronavirus lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the countrys authorit...

Health News Roundup: EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen; US CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021