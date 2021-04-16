Left Menu

Fukushima surfer, shop owner alarmed at water release plan, fears 'contaminated sea'

So he takes personally Japan's decision to release nearly 1.3 million tonnes of treated water into the sea from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant, which was severely damaged by the same tsunami and the earthquake that unleashed it. "I definitely do not want to be in a contaminated sea, and I am completely against the government's decision", said Suzuki after riding the waves on Friday morning.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:59 IST
Fukushima surfer, shop owner alarmed at water release plan, fears 'contaminated sea'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Koji Suzuki's surf shop, which he first opened in 1989, was washed away by the devastating tsunami that hit northeast Japan in March 2011. But that did not kill his love of the sea.

The 66-year-old reopened Sun Marine Surf in November of the following year in a new location in Minamisoma city, a few kilometres from the coast, and he visits the beaches of Fukushima Prefecture daily to surf. So he takes personally Japan's decision to release nearly 1.3 million tonnes of treated water into the sea from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant, which was severely damaged by the same tsunami and the earthquake that unleashed it.

"I definitely do not want to be in a contaminated sea, and I am completely against the government's decision", said Suzuki after riding the waves on Friday morning. The first release of water from the plant will take place in about two years, giving operator Tokyo Electric Power time to filter it to remove harmful isotopes, build infrastructure and get approval from regulators.

Japan has said the release is necessary to press ahead with the complex decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi plant. It also says similarly treated water is released from nuclear plants around the world. Suzuki said he knows the government insists the treated water will be safe, but he is concerned others may not think so.

"I was hoping that the number (of visitors) will recover to pre-disaster levels, but now it's decided that treated water will be released into the sea. I'm worried that the figure may fall again," he said. The first of Fukushima's beaches did not reopen to the public until several years after the disaster following a huge decontamination effort, with Kitaizumi beach, 22 km (14 miles) north of the plant, not reopening until July 2019.

Suzuki, who tends to surf at a different beach further away from Fukushima Daiichi, says numbers visiting the area have picked up again. But he is afraid the central government's decision will end up impacting the local marine sports industry, including surfing. "I don't think anyone wants to surf at contaminated beaches," Suzuki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AWS launches Amazon Digital Suite to empower Indian SMBs

Amazon Web Services AWS on Friday launched the Amazon Digital Suite to help Indian small and medium businesses SMBs easily digitize their operations, bring their businesses online and accelerate their growth.According to IDC, SMB spend on p...

RAI urges Maha govt to allow non-food retailers to carry out home deliveries

Retailers Association of India RAI on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to permit non-food category retailers to carry out home deliveries for orders taken through phone and other electronic means. Allowing non-food retailers to carry...

On govt's intervention, major remdesivir manufacturers voluntarily cut MRP to less than Rs 3,500 per vial from around Rs 5,400 earlier

On govts intervention, major remdesivir manufacturers voluntarily cut MRP to less than Rs 3,500 per vial from around Rs 5,400 earlier D V Sadananda Gowda....

Manipur plans for 100% saturation by 2021-22 under Jal Jeevan Mission

State of Manipur presented its Annual Action Plan under Jal Jeevan Mission today via video conferencing before the committee of the Department of Drinking Water Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, with members from different Central Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021