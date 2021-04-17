Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil needs $10 bln a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says

Salles has regularly called for the international community to pick up part of the check for reducing Brazil's carbon emissions, which predominantly come from deforestation. His call for $10 billion a year in aid comes as Brazil negotiates a separate potential deal with the United States to rally foreign funds to fight soaring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 04:49 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Brazil needs $10 bln a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says

Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, told Reuters on Friday that Brazil would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, instead of 2060 as currently planned. Salles has regularly called for the international community to pick up part of the check for reducing Brazil's carbon emissions, which predominantly come from deforestation.

His call for $10 billion a year in aid comes as Brazil negotiates a separate potential deal with the United States to rally foreign funds to fight soaring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Salles said he does not expect a deal to be announced at next week's U.S. Earth Day summit, but that talks with the United States would continue. "There is not and was never the objective of negotiating some kind of deal to deliver on April 22," Salles said in an interview.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a potential deal had reached an impasse, with Brazil demanding funding up front to increase efforts to fight deforestation while the United States demanded results before opening its purse strings. "We understand their logic, but they need some understanding that Brazil already has a lot of results," Salles said.

He cited the fact that most of Brazil's forest is preserved, which means emissions from the carbon they contain has been avoided. Deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon rainforest has skyrocketed under Bolsonaro, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area 14 times the size of New York City being destroyed, government data show.

Salles said just $1 billion per year out of the $10 billion would enable Brazil to reach zero illegal deforestation ahead of the existing 2030 target. About one-third of that money would go toward contracting more environmental agents, probably drawing from the ranks of the national military police, Salles said.

The other two-thirds would be used to invest in sustainable development of the Amazon region, he said. "This is what we presented," Salles said, about the proposal to stop deforestation. "In what spirit? You want a plan? Here is a plan."

Bolsonaro on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden recommitting Brazil to eliminating illegal deforestation by 2030, a target that the recent surge in Amazon destruction had called into question. But the letter stopped short of meeting other United States demands that include an immediate decrease in deforestation in 2021 and stepped up environment enforcement.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who Bolsonaro has put in charge of Amazon policy, said on Friday that reaching the 2030 target would require a 15-20% reduction in Amazon deforestation every year until then. Mourao said the government is studying extending a military deployment to protect the Amazon if destruction does not come down that much by July.

The expensive military deployment is set to finish at the end of this month, having failed to restore deforestation and fires to levels prior to Bolsonaro taking office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group

Four members of the Sikh religious community, three women and one man, were killed in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group and local leader said on Friday. ...

Gunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx site had been detained for mental illness

The gunman who opened fire at a FedEx site in Indianapolis, killing eight workers, then himself, was a 19-year-old former employee with a history of mental illness that led to his detention by law enforcement last year, police and FBI offic...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021