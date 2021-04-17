Left Menu

Toddler airlifted to hospital after dingo attack on Australia's Fraser Island

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with bites to his head and body after a dingo attacked him on a popular Australian holiday island early on Saturday, rescue services said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:05 IST
Toddler airlifted to hospital after dingo attack on Australia's Fraser Island

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with bites to his head and body after a dingo attacked him on a popular Australian holiday island early on Saturday, rescue services said. "It's believed the child, who was holidaying with his family, had been playing outside a house, when neighbours heard a commotion," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

"They reportedly went to investigate and saw a dingo attacking the toddler." The boy, accompanied by his mother, was flown to a hospital from Fraser Island off the eastern coast and is in stable condition.

The dingo is a protected species on Fraser Island and are a popular attraction for camping tourists. The island's dingo population is estimated to be around 200, with packs of up to 30 roaming the island, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science. In 1980 baby Azaria Chamberlain disappeared from a tent in a camping ground in Australia's outback, with her mother claiming she was taken by a dingo. The baby's body was never found, creating a mystery that captivated Australians for years and was made into a book and a film with Meryl Streep and Sam Neill.

Azaria's mother Lindy was jailed for three years over her daughter's death before later being cleared. A court ruled in 2012 that a dingo killed Azaria. Dingoes, introduced to Australia about 4,000 years ago, are protected in Queensland state's national parks, World Heritage areas, Aboriginal reserves, and the Australian Capital Territory. Elsewhere, they are a declared a pest species.

They hold a significant place in the spiritual and cultural practices of many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair Promotes Chinese Agricultural Supplies Online to Global Businesses

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is showcasing more than 20,000 food and agricultural products from 707 industry exhibitors online. Ranging from candies, snack food, tea, wine...

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to people to follow weekend curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew 10 pm on F...

Foreign news schedule for Satuday, Apr 17

- Four Sikhs among those killed in Indianapolis FedEx shooting.- US, Japan pledge to strengthen Quad to build free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific.-Stories related to Prince Philips funeral in UK.-Era ends as Raul Castr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021