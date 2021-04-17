Left Menu

Indian expedition to Antarctica returns to Cape Town

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:09 IST
Indian expedition to Antarctica returns to Cape Town
Representative Picture Image Credit: Videoblocks

The Indian scientific expedition to Antarctica successfully returned to Cape Town last week after completing a journey of 12,000 nautical miles in 94 days, including stopovers, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Saturday.

This achievement concludes four successful decades of India's scientific endeavor in the continent, it said.

''The 40th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (40-ISEA) hosted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences successfully returned to Cape Town on April 10, 2021, after completing a journey of 12,000 nautical miles in 94 days, including stopovers,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The 40-ISEA comprised scientists, engineers, doctors, and technicians, who began their journey from the Mormugao Port of Goa to Antarctica in January, it said.

The team reached its destination Bharati station on February 27 and Maitri station on March 8 in Antarctica, according to the statement.

Bharati and Maitri are India's permanent research base stations.

The stations are approachable only during the austral summer season between November and March.

On its way to Antarctica, the voyage team deployed four autonomous Ocean Observing DWS (Directional Wave Spectra) wave drifters between 35-degree and 50-degree south latitudes in collaboration with Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) Hyderabad, the statement said.

The drifters would transmit real-time data of spectral characteristics of waves, sea surface temperatures, and sea-level atmospheric pressure to INCOIS, which will help validate weather predictions in a big way, it said.

The 40-ISEA was on board the MV Vasiliy Golovnin, a chartered ice-class vessel, the statement said.

It made stopovers at Cape Town for picking up helicopters and replenishing fuel and provisions and at the Indian research bases Bharati and Maitri for resupply and changeover of winter crew, it said.

The expedition positioned a team of 20 personnel at Bharati led by Atul Suresh Kulkarni from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism and 21 personnel at Maitri led by Ravindra Santosh More from the Indian Meteorological Department, the statement said.

In the spirit of international cooperation in Antarctic science, MV Vasiliy Golovnin took a slight denture while returning to Cape Town in March and retrieved two remotely operated Norwegian Ocean observing instruments -- a sea glider and a sail buoy, the ministry said.

These ocean observing systems deployed during the onward journey and retrieval during the return voyage will help to fill in the gaps of the scantily available information in the Indian Ocean sector of the Southern Ocean, it said.

The 40-ISEA was conducted under innumerable challenges due to the persisting coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

Necessary measures were taken to keep the Antarctic free of coronavirus. The team was subjected to a stringent medical examination by the Goa Medical College before departure and was quarantined for 14 days before boarding the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons; Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Music and massage Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelonsAfter more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction ...

Britons hold a minute of silence in honour of Prince Philip

People across Britain have observed one minute of silence in honour of the late Prince Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way inside St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle.Philip, who was consort to Queen Elizabeth II f...

Pharma cos cut remdesivir injection prices on govt intervention: NPPA

To enhance the availability of remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price following the governments intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA said on Satur...

Science News Roundup; 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Three astronauts return International Space Station and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021