Maha:3 killed, 8 injured in fire at chemical firm in Ratnagiri

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:27 IST
Three people were killed and eight others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Khed taluka, about 300 km from here, an official at Ratnagiri police control room said.

It is suspected that the blaze erupted after a blast in the unit, he said, adding that the police were trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

''Three persons, who were inside the firm, died on the spot, while eight received serious injuries,'' he said.

The deceased were identified as Vilas Kadam (36), Sachin Tarwar (22) and Mangesh Jamkar (22).

The injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital in Chiplun and other medical facilities nearby, the official said.

After getting information about the blaze, fire brigade and local police personnel rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control after about two hours, the official said.

