RCB beat KKR by 38 runs

Brief Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 204 for 4 in 20 overs Glenn Maxwell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out Varun Chakravarthy 239.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:22 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday. Opting to bat, RCB made 204 for four after Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 78 off 49 balls while AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls.

Chasing a stiff target, KKR could only score 166 for 8 with Andre Russell top-scoring with 31 off 20 balls.

For RCB, Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for 41 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets for 34 runs. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39). Kolkata Knight Riders: 166 for 8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 31; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34, Kyle Jamieson 3/41).

