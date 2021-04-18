Left Menu

J-K's Mansar set to become a model of development: Union Minister Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Mansar Lake rejuvenation-cum-development plan will give a major uplift to the socio-economic development of the area and will become a model of development.The development of Mansar Lake, 62 km from here in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, was started in November last year to attract tourists in large numbers.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Mansar Lake rejuvenation-cum-development plan will give a major uplift to the socio-economic development of the area and will become a model of development.

The development of Mansar Lake, 62 km from here in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, was started in November last year to attract tourists in large numbers. Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office who represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in Parliament, visited Mansar to review the work on the ongoing project. ''The prestigious project will become a model of development and will open more avenues for holistic development of the area, besides generating more employment opportunities for locals," the Union minister said.

He said the project is a breakthrough in development of tourism in the region. Singh said that in the coming days, Mansar will witness huge development and will emerge as a popular tourist place with easy access and availability of the basic requirements.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, said the government's sustained efforts are aimed at bringing Mansar on the world tourism map and making it an iconic place. ''Mansar is in the close vicinity of Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, and will draw tourists from there. Mansar is of immense importance from pilgrimage as well as heritage point of view, besides being the most scenic attraction due to vast Mansar Lake and its wildlife sanctuary and flora and fauna," he said.

Under the lake rejuvenation-cum-development plan, tourist infrastructure in the form of facilitation, viewpoints and floating jetties will be developed and roads will be upgraded.

The plan also includes restoration of heritage buildings, an official spokesman said.

