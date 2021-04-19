Left Menu

Prestige Estates forms JV with Century group to build office park in Bengaluru at Rs 900 cr

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects has formed a joint venture with Century group to develop an office park in Bengaluru with an estimated construction cost of around Rs 900 crore. Prestige group is rebuilding and re-investing in building over 42 million sq ft of office parks and future proof buildings all across the country under its 2.0 office ventures business, Marwaha said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:48 IST
Prestige Estates forms JV with Century group to build office park in Bengaluru at Rs 900 cr

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects has formed a joint venture with Century group to develop an office park in Bengaluru with an estimated construction cost of around Rs 900 crore. Prestige Estates, one of the leading real estate firm in the country, plans to develop around 2.5 million sq ft of space in this park. ''We have formed a joint venture with Century group for the development of office park in Bengaluru,'' Prestige Office Ventures CEO Juggy Marwaha told PTI. Century group owns around 16 acre of land through two special purpose vehicles (SPVs), he said. Prestige group has acquired stakes in these two SPVs. It has picked up 45 per stake in Century Megacity and 55 per cent stake in Century Landmark. The planning work for the development of this office park has started and the construction work will start in the next six months. The project will get completed in the next three years. Asked about the investment, Marwaha said, ''The JV already has the land. The construction cost will be around Rs 900 crore which will be funded by the JV through equity and debt.'' In October last year, Prestige Estates partnered with Brigade group to jointly develop a commercial project, comprising a shopping mall and a hotel, in Chennai at an estimated construction cost of around Rs 500 crore. ''Prestige group is rebuilding and re-investing in building over 42 million sq ft of office parks and future proof buildings all across the country under its 2.0 office ventures business,'' Marwaha said. These parks are being designed by internationally acclaimed architects and consultants, he said. “It's human experience that we are focusing on,'' Marwaha added. Last month, Prestige Estates signed definitive agreements with global investment firm Blackstone to sell 12 assets/undertakings comprising completed office, retail and hotel properties in the first phase of Rs 9,160-crore deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google translation AI botches legal terms 'enjoin,' 'garnish' -research

Translation tools from Alphabet Incs Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms with conflicting meanings such as enjoin, according to research due to be presented at an academic workshop...

Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 PTI With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.The company has started delivery of it...

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, U.S. pauses J&J shot

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to certain age groups, or suspending use, after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.Johnson Johnsons single-shot vaccine has al...

SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd FRL with Reliance Retail.A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy posted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021