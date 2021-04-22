Left Menu

5 people dead in rain-related incidents in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:36 IST
Representative Image

Five people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh as a thunderstorm lashed parts of the state accompanied by gusty winds, a Meteorological department spokesperson said here on Thursday.

''Two people died in Ayodhya and one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Firozabad in incidents of felling of trees and others in the rain/thunderstorm that hit the state late on Wednesday night,'' the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to provide Rs four lakh financial assistance to the families of those killed in the dust/thunderstorm-related incidents.

He asked them to ascertain the losses incurred and also sought a report from the relief commissioner.

According to the Met officer, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in the western part of the state.

Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, and Sitapur received 3 cm downpour each, and Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Maharajganj, Ballia, Shrawasti, Unnao, Bareilly, and Moradabad recorded 2 cm each, the official said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Banda at 39.8 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was recorded by the Nazibabad observatory at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places in the state on Thursday and Friday, the weather department said.

