Bolsonaro says Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050

Bolsonaro says Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:33 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, moving up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years.
Speaking at a summit of world leaders, right-wing Bolsonaro repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country's emissions by roughly 50%.
